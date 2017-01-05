College Football

Report: Les Miles meets with Minnesota about head coaching vacancy

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former LSU head coach met with University of Minnesota officials about the Golden Gophers’ coaching vacancy, 120Sports’ Michael Kim reports

Minnesota fired head coach Tracy Claeys over his response to a player boycott. The players had threatened not to play in the team’s bowl game after 10 players were suspended in the wake of a sexual assault investigation. In an interview Thursday, Claeys questioned whether universities should carry out such investigations

Claeys’s dismissal was met with hostility by Minnesota players, who told ESPN’s Brettt McMurphy that the decision was “terrible” and speculated that large numbers of players would transfer. 

Minnesota approached Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead but was rebuffed, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck also reportedly met Minnesota but did not receive an official offer. 

Miles was fired mid-season at LSU after a 2–2 start. He won a national championship and two SEC titles in 12 years with the Tigers. 

