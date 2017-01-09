College Football

Manning, Spurrier highlight College Football Hall of Fame inductees

SI Wire
Monday January 9th, 2017

Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning and head coach Steve Spurrier are among 10 players and three coaches who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017, announced Monday.

Manning was a standout at Tennessee, throwing for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns during his four years at the school. He was the No. 1 pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL draft and retired at the end of the 2015 season, winning five MVP awards and two Super Bowl titles.

Spurrier had a 228–89–2 record in 26 seasons at Duke, Florida and South Carolina, and led Florida to the 1996 National Championship. Spurrier is already in the College Football Hall of Fame as a player after winning the Heisman Trophy in 1966.

The College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted at an awards dinner on Dec. 5, 2017 in New York City.

Players:

Bob Crable – LB, Notre Dame (1978-81)

Marshall Faulk – RB, San Diego State (1991-93)

Kirk Gibson – WR, Michigan State (1975-78)

Matt Leinart – QB, Southern California (2003-05)

Peyton Manning – QB, Tennessee (1994-97)

Bob McKay – OT, Texas (1968-69)

Dat Ngygen – LB, Texas A&M (1995-98)

Adrian Peterson – RB, Georgia Southern (1998-2001)

Mike Roth – NG, Boston College (1982-85)

Brian Urlacher – DB, New Mexico (1996-99)

Coaches

Danny Ford – 122-59-5 (66.9%); Clemson (1978-89), Arkansas (1993-97)

Larry Kehres – 332-24-3 (92.9%); Mount Union (Ohio) (1986-2012)

Steve Spurrier – 228-89-2 (71.8%); Duke (1987-89), Florida (1990-2001), South Carolina (2005-15)

- Scooby Axson

