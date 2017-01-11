#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• Which team that flopped in 2016 will bounce back in 2017? Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas all fell short of expectations this season. Who’s best positioned to rebound in the fall?

• How do Clemson-Alabama I and Clemson-Alabama II compare with Rocky I and Rocky II? Thanks to Dabo Swinney, we already have a pretty perfect comparison for Monday’s title game and Rocky. But what about next year? Will the Tigers and Crimson Tide give us a Rocky III?