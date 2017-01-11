Down
enlarge
#DearAndy: What teams will bounce back in 2017?
1:19 | College Football
#DearAndy: What teams will bounce back in 2017?
College Football

Which 2016 flop team will rebound in 2017? #DearAndy

Andy Staples
2 hours ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

Which team that flopped in 2016 will bounce back in 2017? Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas all fell short of expectations this season. Who’s best positioned to rebound in the fall?

1:56 | College Football
#DearAndy: How does Clemson-Alabama compare to Rocky?

How do Clemson-Alabama I and Clemson-Alabama II compare with Rocky I and Rocky II? Thanks to Dabo Swinney, we already have a pretty perfect comparison for Monday’s title game and Rocky. But what about next year? Will the Tigers and Crimson Tide give us a Rocky III?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters