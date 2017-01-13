College Football

Report: Cal hiring Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox as head coach

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Cal Bears will make Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox their next head coach, ESPN’s Brett McMurphy reports.

Wilcox will reportedly sign a five-year deal. The 40-year-old brings Pac-12 and west coast ties to his new role, having previously served as defensive coordinator for USC and Washington. He began his career at Boise State and was Cal’s linebackers coach from 2003–2005.

A native of Eugene, Ore. and son of former All-Pro 49ers linebacker Dave Wilcox, he played defensive back at Oregon before going into coaching.

Wilcox replaces Sonny Dykes, who went 19–30 in four seasons with the Bears.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters