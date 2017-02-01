College Football

Dabo Swinney's son signs with Clemson as walk-on

SI Wire
33 minutes ago

Dabo Swinney's son Will officially signed his national letter of intent to join Clemson's football team as a walk-on next season.

"I have been recruiting this kid for 18 years and paid his mother a lot of money," Dabo Swinney joked with reporters.

“I've never recruited anyone who has worked harder to achieve his dreams than my son,” Swinney added. “He's special. I just couldn't be more proud. I couldn't wait to get up this morning and introduce him.”

National Signing Day 2017: Recapping all the recruiting news, commitments

Watch Dabo Swinney discuss the signing below:

Will Swinney played receiver at Daniel High in Clemson and said he is willing to contribute to the Clemson program in any way to help the team win.

He joins a recruiting class that features five-star quarterback Hunter Johnson.

