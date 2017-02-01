National Signing Day schedule

Welcome to National Signing Day 2017. After months of anticipation, commitments, decommits and flips, players can finally sign their National Letters of Intent.

Some of the most highly touted prospects in the country will be announcing their decisions today, including 10 of top 51 recruits. That includes eight five-stars.

Where will these elite talents head? Which school will end National Signing Day with top class in country? The next 12 hours will tell us.

As the day gets going, keep an eye out for these prized commitments:

8:00 a.m. — Tedarrell Slaton (No. 32 overall, No. 2 guard)

9:45 a.m. — Aubrey Solomon (No. 11 overall, No. 2 defensive tackle)

10:00 a.m. — Willie Gay (No. 51 overall, No. 3 outside linebacker), Jeff Thomas (No. 41 overall, No. 5 wide receiver)

11:30 a.m. — Jay Tufele (No. 36 overall, No. 3 defensive tackle)

11:35 a.m. — K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 33 overall, No. 5 defensive end)

Noon — Austin Jackson (No. 30 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle)

1:00 p.m. — Devonta Smith (No. 26 overall, No. 3 wide receiver)

4:10 p.m. — Joseph Lewis (No. 24 overall, No. 2 wide receiver)

4:30 p.m. — Marvin Wilson (No. 10 overall, No. 1 defensive tackle)