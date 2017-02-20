College Football

UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen arrested on rape charges

SI Wire
an hour ago

UNC Charlotte suspended junior quarterback Kevin Olsen after he was arrested on rape charges on Sunday.

Olsen, who is the brother of Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen, was arrested on rape charges Sunday is charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female, and second-degree forced sex.

"This incident occurred a week after a separate, unrelated case of alleged on-campus sexual assault involving acquaintances," the university said in the statement. "Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte athletics, and the University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures."

Olsen has been at four different schools since originally enrolling at Miami in 2013.

He enrolled at FCS school Towson but was also kicked off that team. He spent the 2015 season at Riverside (Calif.) City College before enrolling coming to Charlotte this past season.

Olsen completed 50 percent of his passes for 842 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions for the 49ers last season.

- Scooby Axson

