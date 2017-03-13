College Football

Ex-Penn State AD, VP plead guilty to child endangerment in Sandusky case

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former senior vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment in Jerry Sandusky molestation scandal.

Curley, Schultz, and former Penn State president Graham Spanier were indicted in 2012 on charges of child endangerment, obstruction of justice and conspiracy after authorities accused the trio of doing nothing to stop Sandusky after he was accused of sexually assaulting young boys.

The men took a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant who said he saw Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a team shower, but did not report it to authorities. 

An investigation by former FBI director Louis Freeh later said that Curley, Schultz, Spanier and head football coach Joe Paterno had knowledge of Sandusky's activity and did nothing to stop it. Paterno was fired in Nov. 2011 and died two months later. 

The NCAA subsequently fined Penn State $60 million, instituted a four-year postseason ban for the football program, reduced scholarships and all wins from 1998 to 2011 were vacated. The wins were later restored.

Curley and Schultz each face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. The only defendant left in the proceedings is Spanier, and expected to go to trial next week.

Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for his 2012 conviction on charges he molested several boys he met through The Second Mile, a charity he founded.

Penn State has settled nearly three dozens lawsuits over allegations of people saying they were sexually abused by Sandusky. The school has paid out $93 million to those victims.

- Scooby Axson

