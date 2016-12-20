Jon Lester may be asking Santa Claus for the ability to throw to first base but it would rob Chicago Cubs fans of the joy that comes with seeing him try to pick-off.

Since 2012, Lester struggled with baseball yips and has a mental block about throwing to first base.

Danny Rockett of the Son Ranto Podcast put together a short spoof of the popular Christmas tune "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" and made it about Lester's inability to throw to first base.

Listen to the song below:

Even if he can't throw to first base, he already helped deliver a World Series – the ultimate Christmas gift for Cubs fans.