Extra Mustard

Does Jim Harbaugh have a photo of Harambe in his office?

Extra Mustard
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Enhance! Enhance! Enhance!

Is that a photo of Harambe on the wall outside of Jim Harbaugh's office?

Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins shared a photo with Harbaugh on Wednesday morning, and if you look close enough, you can see what may be the slain gorilla lurking in the background.

Harambe was the gorilla that was shot and killed at the Cincinnati zoo after a child fell into its enclosure in May.

Harambe would've loved to have seen Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Update – 4 p.m.:

The photo is not Harambe since the image has been on Harabugh's wall since February.

Regardless, let us not forget Harambe.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters