Enhance! Enhance! Enhance!

Is that a photo of Harambe on the wall outside of Jim Harbaugh's office?

Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins shared a photo with Harbaugh on Wednesday morning, and if you look close enough, you can see what may be the slain gorilla lurking in the background.

Harambe was the gorilla that was shot and killed at the Cincinnati zoo after a child fell into its enclosure in May.

Harambe would've loved to have seen Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Update – 4 p.m.:

The photo is not Harambe since the image has been on Harabugh's wall since February.

My 7-year-old daughter Addie raising awareness for multiple causes today at Schembechler Hall. pic.twitter.com/X830O9CSmQ — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 17, 2016

Regardless, let us not forget Harambe.