Kyle Rudolph has custom Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cleats for his Christmas Eve game
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is fully embracing his Christmas-tastic last name this holiday season.
Rudolph’s friends at Mache Custom Kicks hooked him up with some “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” cleats with his No. 82 printed on them for Minnesota’s Christmas Eve game against the Packers.
Now, these are pretty much white cleats. NFL rules state that you need to go with your team colors if they deviate from the norm. Will these be cool?
My guy @MACHE275 killed these custom @nike cleats for Christmas Eve!! #rudolph #customcleats #uniswag #vikings pic.twitter.com/35qiBR6UcQ— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) December 22, 2016
His parents should get him a $15,000 check for Christmas so he can wear these in the game.
– Kenny Ducey