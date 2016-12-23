'Tis the season for giving and LeBron James did just that while delivering on his promise from the first episode of his game show.

James showed up on John and Angel Whorton's doorstep in Akron with two bags of cash worth $1.3 million a 10-dollar bill in his pocket, which is the amount that they won on the debut of "The Wall."

Watch James deliver the money below:

Christmas is the season for giving. Ever seen $1.3 million in cash hand delivered to an amazing family? Merry Christmas everyone! #TheWallonNBC #StriveForGreatness #RWTW A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

James says that he created the show "for normal people to be able to have an opportunity to change their lives and not only for the grown-ups, but this is for the kids.”

The show returns with another preview episode January 2nd at 10 p.m. on NBC.