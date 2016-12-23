Extra Mustard

Watch: LeBron James delivers $1.3 million to family in Akron

SI Wire
Saturday December 24th, 2016

'Tis the season for giving and LeBron James did just that while delivering on his promise from the first episode of his game show.

James showed up on John and Angel Whorton's doorstep in Akron with two bags of cash worth $1.3 million a 10-dollar bill in his pocket, which is the amount that they won on the debut of "The Wall."

Watch James deliver the money below:

James says that he created the show "for normal people to be able to have an opportunity to change their lives and not only for the grown-ups, but this is for the kids.”

The show returns with another preview episode January 2nd at 10 p.m. on NBC.

