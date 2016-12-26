If you frequently watch WWE programming, you know that “CM Punk” chants break out every so often in hope of bringing back the wrestler, who left in 2014. Well, in his hometown of Chicago, that’s especially true.

As Raw kicked off in the Windy City on Monday night, fans serenaded Stephanie McMahon with the words. She responded with a shot at Punk’s unsuccessful try at MMA at UFC 203, where he lost after just two minutes and 14 seconds.

I don’t know if we’ll see Punk back anytime soon.

– Kenny Ducey