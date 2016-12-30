Extra Mustard

Kevin Owens’s verbal insults made Roman Reigns laugh while he had him in a headlock

Extra Mustard
Friday December 30th, 2016

Kevin Owens has solidified himself as one of the top WWE heels in 2016, and he’s probably the best in-ring trash talker of anyone on either of the rosters. As proof, he made Roman Reigns laugh at a recent house show while he had him in a headlock!

If you’re unfamiliar with house shows, they are smaller, more intimate shows that do not air on television, so this is not an example of Reigns ruining yet another thing.

He had to put his hands over his face! Amazing.

– Kenny Ducey 

