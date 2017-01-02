People keep telling Cristiano Ronaldo's son there are better players than his dad, but the four-time Ballon d'Or winner has taught him how to handle the comments.

“Sometimes maybe people are going to tell him 'Oh, your daddy is not a good player. The other one is better than your daddy.” Ronaldo told Egyptian channel ON TV. “But you know what to do. He's a smart boy like his daddy. He's going to know how to deal.”

Ronaldo said he does not condone violent means for his son to defend him but instead stresses education and good values.

It's a classic case of a parent teaching their child, “If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.”