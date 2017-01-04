You love dogs and you love football so the Puppy Bowl returns for its 13th installment at GEICO Stadium Sunday, February 5.

This year's main event features 78 puppies from 34 rescues from all around the United States and will be separated into “Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff.”

If that many puppies is not enough to warm your heart, then the amount of coverage will have no problem in doing so. Puppy Bowl XIII festivities begin with a "Tail"gate pregame show at 2 p.m. ET before the main event kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

(For those cat people out there, the halftime show will be performed by the Chicago Rock Cats and Kitty Gaga.)

As for the game itself, spectators as well as history should have their eyes on Alexander Hamilpup on Team Fluff, who is just 19 weeks old but proved to be young, scrappy and hungry all throughout the season. His teammate Legs will surely be one of the most inspiring storylines to follow as he has just three legs due to a crate accident yet still flashes great speed.

Team Ruff is headed by the rather wrinkly but still adorable Smooshie. The team's feel-good storyline comes from Doobert who is totally deaf but is actually in the process of learning hand signals from his owners. That's right...signal calling is coming to the Puppy Bowl.

Check out some of the dogs in the game below:

Alexander Hamilpup Courtesy of Animal Planet Beebop Courtesy of Animal Planet Blitz Courtesy of Animal Planet Bo Courtesy of Animal Planet Daisy Courtesy of Animal Planet Daphne Courtesy of Animal Planet Dawson Courtesy of Animal Planet Hope Courtesy of Animal Planet Lucky Courtesy of Animal Planet Max Courtesy of Animal Planet Nikita Courtesy of Animal Planet Nyquist Courtesy of Animal Planet Oliver Courtesy of Animal Planet Panda Courtesy of Animal Planet Parfait Courtesy of Animal Planet Peanut Courtesy of Animal Planet Precious Courtesy of Animal Planet Puddles Courtesy of Animal Planet Rory Courtesy of Animal Planet Sable Courtesy of Animal Planet Smooshie Courtesy of Animal Planet Squirt Courtesy of Animal Planet Striker Courtesy of Animal Planet Sully Courtesy of Animal Planet Tucker Courtesy of Animal Planet Wilma Courtesy of Animal Planet Winston Courtesy of Animal Planet Woody Courtesy of Animal Planet

The Puppy Bowl can be watched on Animal Planet.