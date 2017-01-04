Extra Mustard

Meet the 2017 Puppy Bowl players: Photos, starting lineups

2 hours ago

You love dogs and you love football so the Puppy Bowl returns for its 13th installment at GEICO Stadium Sunday, February 5.

This year's main event features 78 puppies from 34 rescues from all around the United States and will be separated into “Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff.”

If that many puppies is not enough to warm your heart, then the amount of coverage will have no problem in doing so. Puppy Bowl XIII festivities begin with a "Tail"gate pregame show at 2 p.m. ET before the main event kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. 

(For those cat people out there, the halftime show will be performed by the Chicago Rock Cats and Kitty Gaga.)

As for the game itself, spectators as well as history should have their eyes on Alexander Hamilpup on Team Fluff, who is just 19 weeks old but proved to be young, scrappy and hungry all throughout the season. His teammate Legs will surely be one of the most inspiring storylines to follow as he has just three legs due to a crate accident yet still flashes great speed.

Team Ruff is headed by the rather wrinkly but still adorable Smooshie. The team's feel-good storyline comes from Doobert who is totally deaf but is actually in the process of learning hand signals from his owners. That's right...signal calling is coming to the Puppy Bowl.

Check out some of the dogs in the game below:

Team: Fluff — Breed: Pomsky — Age: 19 weeks — Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Alexander Hamilpup
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Terrier Mix — Age: 16 weeks — Shelter: Stray Rescue in Missouri
Beebop
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Golden Retriever — Age: 15 weeks — Shelter: Miami-Dade County Animal Services in Florida
Blitz
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Parson Russell Terrier Mix — Age: 15 weeks — Shelter: SPCA LA in California
Bo
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Chihuahua Mix — Age: 13 weeks — Shelter: Last Hope K9 in Massachusetts
Daisy
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Pit Bull — Age: 19 weeks — Shelter: Operation Education Animal Rescue
Daphne
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Jack Russell/Terrier Mix — Age: 14 weeks — Shelter: Paw Works in California
Dawson
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Labrador/Hound Mix — Age: 19 weeks — Shelter: Unleashed in New York
Hope
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Terrier Mix — Age: 16 weeks — Shelter: Operation Education Animal Rescue in Tennessee
Lucky
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Pit Bull Mix — Age: 13 weeks — Shelter: Morris Animal Refuge in Pennsylvania
Max
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Cocker Spaniel/Bichon Friese Mix — Age: 18 weeks — Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Nikita
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Husky/Shepherd Mix — Age: 15 weeks — Shelter: Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom in New Jersey
Nyquist
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Standard Poodle — Age: 12 weeks — Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Oliver
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Sato (Puerto Rican Terrier) — Age: 18 weeks — Shelter: The Sato Project in Puerto Rico
Panda
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Yorkie/Poodle Mix — Age: 17 weeks — Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Parfait
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Brussels Griffon Mix — Age: 19 weeks — Shelter: Nevada SPCA in Nevada
Peanut
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Pit Bull Terrier Mix — Age: 15 weeks — Shelter: ASPCA NY in New York
Precious
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Cocker/Shih Tzu Mix — Age: 13 weeks — Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Puddles
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Poodle Mix — Age: 17 weeks — Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Rory
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Husky/Lab Mix — Age: 13 weeks — Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society in Ohio
Sable
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Shar Pei — Age: 12 weeks — Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Smooshie
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Dachshund/Rat Terrier Mix — Age: 12 weeks — Shelter: Denver Dumb Friends League in Colorado
Squirt
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Miniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu Mix — Age: 18 weeks — Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes in Virginia
Striker
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Spaniel Mix — Age: 12 weeks — Shelter: Humane Society Nashua in New Hampshire
Sully
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Australian Shepherd Mix — Age: 16 weeks — Shelter: Williamson County Animal Shelter in Tennessee
Tucker
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Pug/Shih Tzu Mix — Age: 16 weeks — Shelter: New Life Animal Rescue in New Jersey
Wilma
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Fluff — Breed: Australian Shepherd — Age: 14 weeks — Shelter — Double J Dog Ranch in Idaho
Winston
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Team: Ruff — Breed: Blue Healer/Cattle Mix — Age: 18 weeks — Shelter: Barktown Rescue in Kentucky
Woody
Courtesy of Animal Planet
The Puppy Bowl can be watched on Animal Planet.

