Joel Embiid is running the only good NBA All-Star campaign
Joel Embiid really wants to be in the All-Star Game, and he’s making a compelling case that he deserves to be.
All-Star campaigns are nothing new but they’re usually carefully crafted pushes by a team’s market department, and they usually stink. The Hornets’ Kemba Walker push references a show that went off the air 17 years ago: Walker Charlotte Ranger. Embiid, meanwhile, is making a more effective case by just being himself.
First, he asked for your vote so he can finally land a date with his famous crush.
There is my chance to finally be with my CRUSH so i need your help y'all ha..... Joel Embiid #NBAVote https://t.co/lzxoKq2n10— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 29, 2016
Then he voted for himself.
Joel Embiid #NBAVote— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 4, 2017
And then he voted for himself while claiming to be endorsed by Donald Trump.
WOWWW RT @realDonaldTrump Joel Embiid #NBAVote— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 5, 2017
The best part is, all you have to do to vote for Embiid is retweet his tweets. See you in New Orleans, Jo.