Joel Embiid really wants to be in the All-Star Game, and he’s making a compelling case that he deserves to be.

All-Star campaigns are nothing new but they’re usually carefully crafted pushes by a team’s market department, and they usually stink. The Hornets’ Kemba Walker push references a show that went off the air 17 years ago: Walker Charlotte Ranger. Embiid, meanwhile, is making a more effective case by just being himself.

First, he asked for your vote so he can finally land a date with his famous crush.

There is my chance to finally be with my CRUSH so i need your help y'all ha..... Joel Embiid #NBAVote https://t.co/lzxoKq2n10 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 29, 2016

Then he voted for himself.

And then he voted for himself while claiming to be endorsed by Donald Trump.

The best part is, all you have to do to vote for Embiid is retweet his tweets. See you in New Orleans, Jo.