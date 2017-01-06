Extra Mustard

Chilling rescue of boy dangling from ski lift caught on tape

Friday January 6th, 2017

A Utah father who was skiing with his children captured dramatic video of a boy dangling from a ski lift by his backpack.

The video, which surfaced late this week, took place at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah.

According to Clint Ashmead, who shot the video, operators moved quickly to stop a lift and put a mat on the ground below in case the boy fell. The boy kicked off his skis and threw his poles down as two operators propped a ladder to the lift and pulled the boy into it.

Ashmead says the boy was rescued within about seven minutes and was OK.

It was the second time in the past three weeks that a young person has been stuck on a lift with a backpack at Sundance.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

