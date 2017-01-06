One of the oddest videos of the week comes from the Pegasus World Cup Invitational​.

UFC star Conor McGregor stars in a commercial for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational alongside actor Jon Lovitz, who is best known for his film Rat Race.

What do McGregor at the horse race have in common? Money and it may have taken a lot for the MMA star to even do the commercial. The Pegasus World Cup Invitational has a $7 million prize purse.

Watch the commercial below:

[youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M47--fQDm8c]

The race is on January 28th in South Florida.