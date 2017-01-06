Extra Mustard

Watch: Conor McGregor stars in odd horse racing commercial

Extra Mustard
Saturday January 7th, 2017

One of the oddest videos of the week comes from the Pegasus World Cup Invitational​.

UFC star Conor McGregor stars in a commercial for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational alongside actor Jon Lovitz, who is best known for his film Rat Race.

What do McGregor at the horse race have in common? Money and it may have taken a lot for the MMA star to even do the commercial. The Pegasus World Cup Invitational has a $7 million prize purse.

Watch the commercial below:

[youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M47--fQDm8c]

The race is on January 28th in South Florida.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters