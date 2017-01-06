Extra Mustard

Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks he’d have double the All-Star votes, if you could just spell his name

Friday January 6th, 2017

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently behind only LeBron James in All-Star voting among Eastern frontcourt players, but if you ask Giannis he might be doing even better with a better last name.

Antetokounmpo had 500,663 votes from fans as of Jan. 5, when the NBA released its first returns, behind James’s 595,288. He thinks he might have double the votes, though, if fans could just spell his name.

Peak Greek: The Rise Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Does he have a point?

Yeah, I think he does.

– Kenny Ducey

