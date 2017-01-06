Extra Mustard

You probably don’t love mayonnaise as much as this dude

Extra Mustard
Friday January 6th, 2017

Look. I love mayonnaise. I put it on a ton of my sandwiches. I love that parmesean crusted chicken dish with mayonnaise. I’ll often mix it in with ketchup. But my affection for mayonnaise is nowhere near as strong as this dude’s.

Here’s a fan at a Belmont basketball game just funneling the stuff into his mouth.

And if you think it’s some sort of pudding or something...

Gross.

– Kenny Ducey

