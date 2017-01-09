Extra Mustard

Can you find Jeff Bagwell in this picture with Guy Fieri?

Extra Mustard
3 hours ago

Jeff Bagwell is doing a lot of cool things since resurfacing on the Hall of Fame ballot. He sat courtside at a Houston Rockets game a few weeks ago but his coolest appearance to date comes from a recent shoot with world renowned chef Guy Fieri.

Can you spot Bagwell in this photo from this weekend's “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” shoot over the weekend?

(That’s him dead-center in the grey hat, if you still can’t spot him.)

Hanging with Guy Fieri should get Bagwell a few more votes for Cooperstown.

