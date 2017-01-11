Extra Mustard

High school player’s violent dunk breaks backboard, ends game

Daniel Rapaport
Daniel Rapaport
Wednesday January 11th, 2017

Isaiah Banks does not like basketball rims. 

Banks, who plays for Heritage High School (Ga.), vandalized the rim at Evans High School with this backboard-shattering tomahawk slam. 

You've got to love his lack of reaction. No Russell Westbrook scream, no Draymond Green flex. Banks acted like nothing crazy happened. That's cold.

And he didn't just break the backboard, he ended the game. The refs called the contest with his team up 40-14. 

Apparently Georgia high schools don't have a protocol in place for this type of thing. That might need to change. 

 

