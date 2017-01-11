High school player’s violent dunk breaks backboard, ends game

Isaiah Banks does not like basketball rims.

Banks, who plays for Heritage High School (Ga.), vandalized the rim at Evans High School with this backboard-shattering tomahawk slam.

BREAKING!!! Literally! Heritage shatters the backboard against Evans tonight!!!! OH MY WORD pic.twitter.com/w5W4OtH5zC — Kevin Faigle (@kevinfaiglewrdw) January 11, 2017

You've got to love his lack of reaction. No Russell Westbrook scream, no Draymond Green flex. Banks acted like nothing crazy happened. That's cold.

And he didn't just break the backboard, he ended the game. The refs called the contest with his team up 40-14.

Safe to say No. 5 @Patriots_hoops entered Region 3-AAAAAA with a bang tonight. 40-14 shortened win thanks to @isaiahbanks_ pic.twitter.com/26mVUUXKIr — Kyle Sandy (@KyleSandy355) January 11, 2017

Apparently Georgia high schools don't have a protocol in place for this type of thing. That might need to change.