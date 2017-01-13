Down
Shawn Michaels admits he wrestled drunk
Shawn Michaels admits he wrestled drunk
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels admits he wrestled drunk

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels accomplished a lot of things in the ring, such as being a WWE World Champion and Tag Team champion numerous times during his nearly three decades of professional wrestling.

Michaels also says he accomplished something else that most people can't do: wrestling while drunk.

"I was so naturally gifted that I could do that stuff blindfolded and standing one leg," Michaels said to SI Now. "I was put on this earth at that time in my life to do that stuff. There was absolutely nothing more comfortable or natural to me than being a pro wrestler, as silly as that sounds."

Michaels added that despite his giftings, he doesn't want to return to the ring.

"Could I? Sure," Michaels said about possibly wrestling again. "And think I could probably compete with any young guy there."

