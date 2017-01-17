Extra Mustard

Alex Rodriguez to host TV show helping former athletes in financial need

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will host an upcoming television show on CNBC.

Rodriguez is set to appear on the pilot episode of “Back in the Game” (the show's working title) which pairs former athletes in financial distress with money-savvy mentors who can assist them to get back on their feet.

Rodriguez is not planning on playing the 2017 season with the Yankees but is still owed $21 million in the final year of his 10-year, $275 million deal that was signed in 2007. He finished last season with 696 career home runs for fourth on the all-time list. He served a season-long suspension in 2014 for performance enhancing drugs and his ties to the Biogenesis doping clinic.

How I decide who gets my Hall of Fame vote, and why steroid users don't belong

His television career has been received well. Rodriguez served as a FOX Sports analyst in the postseason alongside Pete Rose, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters