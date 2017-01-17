Extra Mustard

It got weird at the Warriors’ arena groundbreaking ceremony

Extra Mustard
25 minutes ago

Most groundbreaking ceremonies have lots of rich white people in suits digging into stuff with shovels.

The Warriors’ groundbreaking ceremony had that. But it also had modern dancers and acrobats and stuff dressed as construction workers and dancing around cones wearing bright-ass construction garb.

These backhoes (are those backhoes?) danced in synchronicity.

This was amusing.

Nobody blew a 3–1 lead in the Finals, though.

Jeremy Woo

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters