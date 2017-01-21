Your feel good story of the day comes from Morganton, North Carolina, where earlier this week, the Freedom High basketball team gave Mitchell Greathouse a moment he won’t soon forget.

Greathouse, who has had spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy since he was an infant, loves basketball. He got the chance to take the court and deliver a pass for an assist for the school’s team, thanks to cooperation from the coaching staff and some thoughtful planning from teachers.

He built up the strength to walk out and deliver the pass, and the video is below.

Something Mitchell & everyone else will remember forever! #MitchellsMoment A video posted by Madison DeVinney (@mdevinney_) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

The student section made signs, the team embraced him, and here’s something everyone can appreciate.