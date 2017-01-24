Extra Mustard

Nate Robinson offers Cavs help on Instagram: ‘Nate Robinson is available’

an hour ago

Everyone in the world knows Nate Robinson is looking for work, but he decided the folks following ESPN on Instagram needed yet another.

In response to a post about LeBron’s frustration regarding the Cavaliers’ roster construction, Robinson had a simple message: “Nate Robinson is available.”

Nate Robinson weighs in on the Cavs Point Guard dilemma from nba

I wonder how many other time he has commented this. I wonder if this is his actual full-time job now. 

– Kenny Ducey

