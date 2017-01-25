Extra Mustard

Why the hell does Felix Hernandez own a Yankees World Series ring?

an hour ago

Police in the Seattle area recently busted a massive burglary ring that they say robbed 123 homes, including that of Mariners ace Felix Hernandez. 

Among the items swiped from Hernandez’s place were a watch engraved with his “King Felix” nickname and a 2000 New York Yankees World Series ring.

Wait, what? How did he end up with that? We’ve got a couple of theories.

- Luis Sojo lost a bet.

- Hernandez attended ring day at Yankee Stadium as a kid in 2001.

- Ramiro Mendoza and Felix Hernandez are the same person.

- A clubhouse attendant confused him for Orlando Hernandez.

- Luis Polonia slept over and forgot it in Hernandez's home.

- Chuck Knoblauch tried to toss it in his safe deposit box but the throw went terribly awry. 

- The sad reality is that Hernandez will never be able to win one with the Mariners.

