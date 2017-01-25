Extra Mustard

Video: The world’s first snowmobile double backflip was as crazy as you think

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Swedish freestyle snowmobiler (yes, that’s a job) Daniel Bodin just landed the world’s first ever recorded double backflip on a snowmobile.

That sentence is insane for so many reasons, so I doubt much further explanation is necessary here. Just watch.

Wow!

That being said, have you heard about climate change? Although it’s no longer officially recognized by the American government, we might not have snow that much longer. For snowmobile enthusiasts everywhere, love this while it lasts.

Well, that got dark quickly.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters