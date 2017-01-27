Extra Mustard

Oregon junior Dillon Brooks flopped like he was hit by a 50 mph gust of wind

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Oregon junior forward Dillon Brooks shamelessly flopped his heart out on Thursday night, throwing his body backward to pretend as if he'd been hit by a 50 mph gust of wind.

Utah’s Sedrick Barefield drove in against Brooks late in their game, and...nope, I don’t think he even touched Brooks. The dude flew backward, and then added an extra step to propel his body in the opposite direction.

Still not as good as this one from over the weekend:

On top of the national backlash, he got called for a foul on the play.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters