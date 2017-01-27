Extra Mustard

This Tom Brady-Chainsmokers parody is everything

Extra Mustard
5 minutes ago

If you've been living under a rock and somehow missed the pop sensation that was the Chainsmokers' song "Closer," not to worry: the catchy tune has lived to get stuck in your head for one more day. 

Genius songwriter Ian Biggs, who is based in Connecticut and presumably a Patriots fan, has masterfully re-written the lyrics to the song to accompany Tom Brady's seventh trip to the Super Bowl.

Give it a listen (or two), and I dare you not to enjoy it.

I have to agree. Champagne's better when it's colder.

– Erin Flynn

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters