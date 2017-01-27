This Tom Brady-Chainsmokers parody is everything
If you've been living under a rock and somehow missed the pop sensation that was the Chainsmokers' song "Closer," not to worry: the catchy tune has lived to get stuck in your head for one more day.
Genius songwriter Ian Biggs, who is based in Connecticut and presumably a Patriots fan, has masterfully re-written the lyrics to the song to accompany Tom Brady's seventh trip to the Super Bowl.
Give it a listen (or two), and I dare you not to enjoy it.
I have to agree. Champagne's better when it's colder.
– Erin Flynn