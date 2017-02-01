Extra Mustard

Boston Marathon bombing survivor engaged to firefighter who rescued her

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdola and firefighter Mike Materia are engaged, almost four years after the attack.

The New York Post reports the couple will wed in the fall.

Sdola, a race spectator who had her leg amputated due to injuries from the explosions, says her mother was responsible for setting the couple up in the hospital. Materia stayed by her side on the ride to the emergency room after coming to her aid.

“In the hospital, my mom tried to set me up with him,” Sdoia said. “She was like, ‘Oh, did you see that firefighter? He’s so cute.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, I just got blown up.’”

They went on their first date in June 2013, just months later, and things picked up from there.

