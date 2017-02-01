Watch: Recruit commits to USC in the worst way possible

Levi Jones is a fantastic football player. The four-star linebacker out of Westlake H.S. in Austin, Texas held offers from a slew of college football's biggest programs.

Players like Jones often keep colleges waiting until National Signing Day before announcing where they'll play college football. Having people want you is fun and saying no to people is not, so milking the recruitment process is understandable.

But when you finally do make the decision, you've got to pull the band-aid off quick. Put on a hat or a shirt or release a video or something. Do not do this:

Levi Jones commits to Florida! Wait....Florida State! Wait...



USC!



Jones is a Trojan. #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/RF9dtIWYnO — ESPNU (@ESPNU) February 1, 2017

The crowd cheers three different times; imagine the emotional roller coaster the guys who actually recruited Jones went through!

Jones joins a USC class that is ranked seventh in Scout's team recruiting rankings.

Also, is he wearing headphones?