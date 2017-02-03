This story was written by Katherine Richter and originally appeared on People.com.

Even athletes aren’t spared the Twitter fire!

Jimmy Kimmel‘s popular segment “Mean Tweets” put the camera on football stars in advance of Super Bowl LI on Sunday – and forced them to read out some of the most unkind things the Twitterverse has said about them.

“JJ Watt kinda looks like a fat Macklemore hahaha,” the Houston Texans defensive end read with a grimace.

After reading an accusation that he pees sitting down, Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo qupped, “Well, what other way is there to pee?”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who has a baby on the way with wife, Ciara, took a turn, too.

“I’m tired of people saying Russell Wilson is too short to play quarterback. He’s ugly, too,” he reads, stealing a scowl at the camera.

Some players got the last laugh, including Super Bowl-bound tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was teased for being too dumb to read the mean tweet about him.

“I just read it. You’re dumb,” Gronkowski jabbed back.