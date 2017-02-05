Marco Rubio is live-tweeting the Super Bowl and it's odd
Marco Rubio is live-tweeting the Super Bowl and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
He's getting surprisingly in-depth, which is interesting because he's a Senator from Florida, not Georgia or a New England state.
Here are some of his takes from the game:
This is where they miss Gronk. Inside the 20— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 6, 2017
cant run and dropping passes very UN-patriot like Credit to Atlanta D Playing aggressive man & willing to take a few holding calls downfield— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 6, 2017
If Falcons get 1st down here with 9 minutes left Patriots have at most two full possessions left unless they get a turnover or quick score— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 6, 2017
There are maybe two people in league today who can make that catch— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 6, 2017
Atlanta need to play to punt here try to pin inside 10— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 6, 2017