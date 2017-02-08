Extra Mustard

James White can’t remember what he did with the Super Bowl game ball after scoring

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Patriots running back James White was so excited about scoring the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI that he may have literally blacked out.

White called into the Dan Patrick Show on Monday and said that after he scored, he left the ball somewhere on the field, but he doesn’t know exactly where.

“I actually don’t know what I did with the football,” White said. “I left it on the ground and started running ... I wasn’t thinking in that moment, I was too busy sprinting down the field.”

He added that he kept his first touchdown ball, but he hadn’t settled on keeping anything else...except Tom Brady’s MVP car.

White had 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in the game, in addition to two rushing touchdowns.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters