Patriots running back James White was so excited about scoring the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI that he may have literally blacked out.

White called into the Dan Patrick Show on Monday and said that after he scored, he left the ball somewhere on the field, but he doesn’t know exactly where.

“I actually don’t know what I did with the football,” White said. “I left it on the ground and started running ... I wasn’t thinking in that moment, I was too busy sprinting down the field.”

The @Patriots RB James White talks final TD football, MVP truck and may have a gift for the Man Cave https://t.co/fl18vLxG3Z pic.twitter.com/85dfD1J7rD — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 7, 2017

He added that he kept his first touchdown ball, but he hadn’t settled on keeping anything else...except Tom Brady’s MVP car.

White had 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in the game, in addition to two rushing touchdowns.

– Kenny Ducey