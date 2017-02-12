NBA great Magic Johnson has a fantastic Twitter account that touches on the latest sports news. Occasionally, he'll chime in with some pop culture insight.

He did not disappoint after Beyonce's interesting performance at the Grammy's.

“Beyonce, the world's best singer and entertainer stole the show with her #GRAMMYs performance!” Johnson tweeted.

Beyonce, the world's best singer and entertainer stole the show with her #GRAMMYs performance! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 13, 2017

It was great to see Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, introduce her at tonight's show! #GRAMMYs — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 13, 2017

Watch the performance below:

Debate settled. Johnson calls Beyonce the world's best singer and she won the award for best urban contemportary album.