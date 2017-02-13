As far as the Uber experience goes, there's nothing worse than getting into a stranger's car because you mistook it for your ride. The app tells you the make, model and license plate of the car you should be looking for precisely to avoid this scenario.

But sometimes it's dark and a lot of cars look the same and it's cold and you just want to be in the damn thing already, so you don't check super closely. This is exactly what happened to Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky on Sunday.

The forward from the Capitals @andreburakovsky thought my car was Uber. You know I had to drop him off #epicnight #thecapitals #NHL A photo posted by Emmanuel Nicolas (@manny4prez) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

Normally this would result in extreme awkwardness—most do not respond well to having strangers enter their vehicle, but things are little different for professional athletes. Burakovsky, who is currently out with a hand injury, got a ride anyway.

Judging by this tweet, it looks like Burakovsky was headed TopGolf even though he has a hand injury.

The winners in this case are clear: Burakovsky got a free ride and the men who drove him got an epic story. My thoughts are with the actual Uber driver, who missed out on the fare and an opportunity to drive a Capitals player.