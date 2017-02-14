Extra Mustard

Watch: Mike Francesa discusses ‘Rapper Chance‘ and the Grammys

It's 2017 and Mike Francesa isn't sticking to sports. That's a great thing.

Francesa took a moment on Tuesday to recap some of the weekend's Grammy's and was blown away by his kids' knowledge of all the artists.

"There was a new rapper that my kids knew,” Francesa said. “Rapper Chance? Chance Rapper? Something like that. Chance the Rapper! That was the guy. I watched the Grammy's for a while the other night...when you watch it with kids they know every rapp-every person."

Watch Francesa's full comments below:

There's a chance that Francesa actually believes 21 Pilots is a band comprised of 21 pilots.

