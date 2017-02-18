People are hyped that Kristaps Porzingis won the skills challenge
Kristaps Porzingis, who I will not refer to as a damn unicorn, won the All-Star skills competition on Saturday night, which means he successfully dribbled around some obstacles, made a pass, made a layup and made a three-pointer in more effective fashion than some other guys.
The Knicks forward is the tallest player in the NBA, though, so that’s cool. People were excited for him. He’s a good kid. We love Kristaps over here.
He beat Nikola Jokic in a final that had some European flavor, for sure. BLAME AAU BASKETBALL FOR THE DISSOLUTION OF OUR AMERICAN CHILDREN'S ABILITIES TO DRIBBLE AND STUFF.
A 7'3" #TacoBellSkills Challenge winner?— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2017
Kristaps Porzingis is a 🦄 for sure. pic.twitter.com/SjFFE5ABeU
It’s all good.
February 19, 2017
Kristaps has skills. I know from experience pic.twitter.com/5K5RSToVmh— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2017
New Orleans is below sea level but Kristaps is still holding the trophy higher pic.twitter.com/TTRCeX1CVO— Jrue-Tang Forever (@SteadyLosing) February 19, 2017
Kristaps just re-affirmed the United States' commitment to NATO.— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) February 19, 2017
Phil Jackson on Kristaps Porzingis winning the Skills challenge: "See? I told you I would bring the Knicks a title." #NBAAllStar— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 19, 2017
I'm gonna make believe it's the NBA Finals trophy 😭 #Knicks #TacoBellSkills #NBAALLSTAR #NBAAllStarWeekend #Porzingis pic.twitter.com/Sd9vyb2PLK— Mozo✊🏾🇩🇴 (@famzmozo) February 19, 2017
- Jeremy Woo