Kristaps Porzingis, who I will not refer to as a damn unicorn, won the All-Star skills competition on Saturday night, which means he successfully dribbled around some obstacles, made a pass, made a layup and made a three-pointer in more effective fashion than some other guys.

The Knicks forward is the tallest player in the NBA, though, so that’s cool. People were excited for him. He’s a good kid. We love Kristaps over here.

He beat Nikola Jokic in a final that had some European flavor, for sure. BLAME AAU BASKETBALL FOR THE DISSOLUTION OF OUR AMERICAN CHILDREN'S ABILITIES TO DRIBBLE AND STUFF.

A 7'3" #TacoBellSkills Challenge winner?



Kristaps Porzingis is a 🦄 for sure. pic.twitter.com/SjFFE5ABeU — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2017

It’s all good.

Kristaps has skills. I know from experience pic.twitter.com/5K5RSToVmh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2017

New Orleans is below sea level but Kristaps is still holding the trophy higher pic.twitter.com/TTRCeX1CVO — Jrue-Tang Forever (@SteadyLosing) February 19, 2017

Kristaps just re-affirmed the United States' commitment to NATO. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) February 19, 2017

Phil Jackson on Kristaps Porzingis winning the Skills challenge: "See? I told you I would bring the Knicks a title." #NBAAllStar — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 19, 2017

- Jeremy Woo