People are hyped that Kristaps Porzingis won the skills challenge

2 hours ago

Kristaps Porzingis, who I will not refer to as a damn unicorn, won the All-Star skills competition on Saturday night, which means he successfully dribbled around some obstacles, made a pass, made a layup and made a three-pointer in more effective fashion than some other guys.

The Knicks forward is the tallest player in the NBA, though, so that’s cool. People were excited for him. He’s a good kid. We love Kristaps over here.

He beat Nikola Jokic in a final that had some European flavor, for sure. BLAME AAU BASKETBALL FOR THE DISSOLUTION OF OUR AMERICAN CHILDREN'S ABILITIES TO DRIBBLE AND STUFF.

It’s all good.

Jeremy Woo

