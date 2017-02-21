Extra Mustard

Nick Saban meets with 'Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook guy'

33 minutes ago

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla made a stop in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Tuesday and met with Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, according to AL.com.

"I just met with Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook guy,'' Saban told people in attendance at the 2016 Crime Stopper of the Year Luncheon. "He wanted to know about leadership, and what do you do to affect people."

“We all need to be part of something bigger than ourselves,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. “Communities can form around all kinds of things -- churches, schools, teams -- and it's clear that for a lot of folks in Alabama, college football is an important part of their community.”

That's a little bit of an understatement. Some may say college football is the most important part of Alabama's community.

Also, it's nice to see Saban trying to recruit Zuckerberg with all of the championship rings laid out in front of him.

