Extra Mustard

Justin Bieber is playing pick-up basketball in Venice Beach and he looks, uh, interesting

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Justin Bieber apparently showed up to Venice Beach to play some pick-up basketball. 

He was first spotted in Beverly Hills looking like 2004 Eminem had a child with Steve Urkel.

I'm not hating on the dude, he was looking to get a run in. 

Now, Bieber could have gone to any of Southern California's fine indoor gyms to satisfy his desire for buckets. But no, no no no no, he needed to go to Venice Beach, the single most tourist-ey and tacky place in all of Los Angeles.

Biebs and the skinny jean-wearing ball handler form quite the one-two punch. 

He's begging to be seen and, frankly, I'm obliging him by writing this article.

I'll see myself out. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters