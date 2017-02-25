The University of South Florida's season continues to get stranger.

The Bulls left behind two players who fell asleep as the team waited for its connecting flight on the way back to Florida. USF lost to Tulsa earlier in the day and dropped to 1–15 in the AAC conference.

Geno Thorpe and Troy Holston were snoozing in the Houston airport when the rest of the team boarded to go home, according to Collin Shermin of the Daily Stampede. The university booked a new flight for the two players to return home.

Holston's mother expressed her disappointment on Twitter.

When U think it cant get any worse THEY LEAVE UR SON+1 BEHIND SLEEPING AT THE AIRPORT GATE! Is there any other way 2 say ur not important? — M. Holston Greene (@bballmama95) February 24, 2017

Head coach Orlando Antigua was fired last month with the program under investigation by the NCAA for academic violations.The team issued the following statement from interim head coach Murry Bartow after the incident:

“Yesterday, as our team traveled back from Tulsa, two of our players were separated from the rest of our team when we boarded a connecting flight in Houston. This unfortunate circumstance, for which I apologize, was recognized by our staff as the plane was leaving the gate and not in time to get the players on the commercial flight. We immediately began to make arrangements to get the players on the very next flight to Tampa, and were in communication with them as soon as was possible. Both players arrived safely home in Tampa later that afternoon, at approximately 4:25 p.m., where a staff member met them at the airport. They are joining the rest of the team in a charity activity today.”