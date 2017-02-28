Extra Mustard

Watch: Fresno State fan saves the day after ball was trapped behind shot clock

an hour ago

Fresno State's game against Boise State had a slight delay toward the end of the first half as a ball was lodged above the backboard and behind the shot clock.

Some of the team's tallest players, including a 6' 11" freshman from Brazil, were unable to get the ball down.

Enter our little hero of the day.

Had it not been for this kid, the ball would probably still be stuck there as you're reading this.

