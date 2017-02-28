Being on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover can make stars

Being on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover can make stars

Fresno State's game against Boise State had a slight delay toward the end of the first half as a ball was lodged above the backboard and behind the shot clock.

Some of the team's tallest players, including a 6' 11" freshman from Brazil, were unable to get the ball down.

Enter our little hero of the day.

• A Utah high school basketball player is named Stockton Malone Shorts

Had it not been for this kid, the ball would probably still be stuck there as you're reading this.