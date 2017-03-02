Extra Mustard

Nick Young and Lou Williams look like they’re negotiating a debt on Twitter

Here's how Lou Williams could help the Rockets
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

As Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton showed us, bad things can happen when NBA teammates owe each other money—so perhaps it’s a good thing that Nick Young and Lou Williams are airing their dirty laundry in public.

Young sent a total non sequitur of a tweet on Thursday afternoon, and Williams used it as an opportunity to nudge Swaggy about an apparent debt.

 

Judging by the series of tweets that followed, it doesn’t look like Williams was kidding. Young apparently owed Williams some money before the Lakers traded Williams to the Rockets. 

[tweet:https://twitter.com/NickSwagyPYoung/status/837444542001401858​]

Does Young mean he’s not going all the way to Houston just to pay Williams or that he’s not going on the Lakers’ roadtrip when they play Rockets on March 15? Anyway, this is why Venmo was invented. Just pay the man. 

