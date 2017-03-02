Here's how Lou Williams could help the Rockets

As Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton showed us, bad things can happen when NBA teammates owe each other money—so perhaps it’s a good thing that Nick Young and Lou Williams are airing their dirty laundry in public.

Young sent a total non sequitur of a tweet on Thursday afternoon, and Williams used it as an opportunity to nudge Swaggy about an apparent debt.

Can't say I didn't think about it — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 2, 2017

Wiring me my money? https://t.co/mjytdMjyWs — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) March 2, 2017

Who this lol https://t.co/BSGaJBXspe — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 2, 2017

Judging by the series of tweets that followed, it doesn’t look like Williams was kidding. Young apparently owed Williams some money before the Lakers traded Williams to the Rockets.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/NickSwagyPYoung/status/837444542001401858​]

@TeamLou23 I'm not going to make the trip to Houston and my bank dnt do wire they just told me .. my bank be tripping lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 2, 2017

Does Young mean he’s not going all the way to Houston just to pay Williams or that he’s not going on the Lakers’ roadtrip when they play Rockets on March 15? Anyway, this is why Venmo was invented. Just pay the man.