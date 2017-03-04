Extra Mustard

Watch: Michael Jordan says 'the ceiling is the roof' at halftime of UNC-Duke

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

UNC is playing Duke right now. It's arguably the best rivalry in college sports, so it's no surprise that the Tar Heels are bringing out the big guns to try and fire up the crowd. 

It doesn't get any bigger than Michael Jordan, and the Hall of Famer and former UNC star spoke at halftime of the game. It, uh, could have gone better. 

It's really not clear what he meant. The sky is the limit? There is no roof? Reach for the stars?

But technically, he's not wrong. The ceiling is, in fact, the roof. 

-Daniel Rapaport

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters