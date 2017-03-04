These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

UNC is playing Duke right now. It's arguably the best rivalry in college sports, so it's no surprise that the Tar Heels are bringing out the big guns to try and fire up the crowd.

It doesn't get any bigger than Michael Jordan, and the Hall of Famer and former UNC star spoke at halftime of the game. It, uh, could have gone better.

"The ceiling is the roof" pic.twitter.com/RtcKkVUQ1h — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2017

It's really not clear what he meant. The sky is the limit? There is no roof? Reach for the stars?

But technically, he's not wrong. The ceiling is, in fact, the roof.

-Daniel Rapaport