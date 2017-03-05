Extra Mustard

Watch: Official tries to stop gold medalist from a victory lap, runner escapes

Great Britain's Laura Muir ran 4:02.39 for 1,500 meters to break a 32-year-old European championship record. She ran just a little extra after teh race after an official tried to to stop her from taking a victory lap.

Muir won her first championship gold medal and would not be stopped by a guard as she scurried past the woman and snatched a British flag to celebrate.

“They said: ‘We don’t have time.’ I thought it’s my first medal. I’m not going to lose out on my lap of honor,” Muir told reporters after the race. “I’m going. Andy, my coach, was saying: ‘Do it,’ so I got there in the end.

Watch the incident below:

Less than 24 hours later, Muir added her second gold medal by winning the women's 3,000 meters. No one stopped her from celebrating.

