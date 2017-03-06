While most kids her age struggle to spell words like "please" and "when," 5-year-old Edith Fuller won a regional competition to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Edith, who will be the youngest-ever speller in the competition's history, clinched her berth by correctly spelling "jnana." She also correctly spelled "colloquial," "odori" and "sevruga" en route to beating about 50 other competitors for the Green Country Regional Spelling Bee title.

"I feel thankful," Edith said of the win, sounding more like a 5-year-old.

You can watch Edith at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which begins on May 28. If she's not the crowd favorite at the event, there's something wrong with the crowd.