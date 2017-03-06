Extra Mustard

There's going to be a 5-year-old in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

While most kids her age struggle to spell words like "please" and "when," 5-year-old Edith Fuller won a regional competition to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Edith, who will be the youngest-ever speller in the competition's history, clinched her berth by correctly spelling "jnana." She also correctly spelled "colloquial," "odori" and "sevruga" en route to beating about 50 other competitors for the Green Country Regional Spelling Bee title. 

"I feel thankful," Edith said of the win, sounding more like a 5-year-old. 

You can watch Edith at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which begins on May 28. If she's not the crowd favorite at the event, there's something wrong with the crowd. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters