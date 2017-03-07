Extra Mustard

Baby reacts appropriately to being surrounded by mascots

0:57 | College Basketball
Here's the Duke player Coach K would choose to take a final shot
Dan Gartland
Tuesday March 7th, 2017

With the ACC tournament in Brooklyn this year, the conference’s mascots took to the streets on Monday to take some promotional photos. They tried out New York’s bike-sharing program. They rode the subway. They met some cops. They walked past a woman with a stroller. 

Kathy Willens/AP

This video of children getting mauled by mascots shouldn’t be this fun

The woman with the stroller surrendered her child to the mascots.

Kathy Willens/AP

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Mascots are supposed to be cute, but 13-month-old Evelyn Robinson knows better—mascots, like birds, are scarier in large numbers. The Duke Blue Devil’s “Where’s Wall St.” headband should be enough to make a kid cry—couple that with the Demon Deacon’s dingy facial fur and the Cardinal lurking ominously in the back and you have a situation that would make anyone uncomfortable.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters