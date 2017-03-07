Baby reacts appropriately to being surrounded by mascots
With the ACC tournament in Brooklyn this year, the conference’s mascots took to the streets on Monday to take some promotional photos. They tried out New York’s bike-sharing program. They rode the subway. They met some cops. They walked past a woman with a stroller.
The woman with the stroller surrendered her child to the mascots.
Mascots are supposed to be cute, but 13-month-old Evelyn Robinson knows better—mascots, like birds, are scarier in large numbers. The Duke Blue Devil’s “Where’s Wall St.” headband should be enough to make a kid cry—couple that with the Demon Deacon’s dingy facial fur and the Cardinal lurking ominously in the back and you have a situation that would make anyone uncomfortable.